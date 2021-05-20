Salem whacks FredNats, who drop to 0-15

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. – Six Salem players had multiple hits as the Red Sox thrashed Fredericksburg 14-1 on Thursday at FredNats Ballpark.

The Sox (9-6) won for the sixth time in seven games. The FredNats (0-15) remain the lone winless team in the minors.

Leadoff man Gilberto Jimenez went 3 for 5 with a walk and two RBIs for Salem, which cruised after plating three runs in the opening inning. Rated as the No. 5 prospect in the Boston organization by MLB.com, Jimenez raised his average to .390.

Matthew Lugo, Nick Decker, Jaxx Groshans, Nick Northcut and Alex Erro each had two hits for the Sox.

Shane Drohan and Casey Cobb combined to pitch seven scoreless innings for Salem. The lone run Fredericksburg scored was unearned against Cody Scroggins in the eighth.

ON DECK: The Sox and Nationals play the fourth game of their six-game series at 7:05 p.m. Friday.

