Dalton Rogers arrived in Salem in early April with a three-pitch arsenal.

The left-hander tinkered with his curveball and added a pitch with slider and cutter action during his first week with the Red Sox. Implementing those took time and led to what he called a “little bit of a rollercoaster ride” through his first four starts.

Rogers felt like he got off the rollercoaster ride last Wednesday against Columbia. His fastball and changeup were working. The curveball had the action he wanted. His fourth pitch, the slider/cutter, was producing swings and misses.

The result was similar to how he’s performed in the early stages of his first professional season. Rogers allowed one hit over five scoreless innings against the Fireflies, and it was his third outing this season in which he hasn’t surrendered a run.

“The last outing was actually one of my better outings where I’m able to have all four pitches working for me,” he said last week, “and I’m hoping that’s where it kind of continues to trend that way.”

Rogers was Boston’s third-round selection from the 2022 MLB Draft out of Southern Mississippi, and the organization is converting the college relief pitcher into a starter with Salem.

He is one of two left-handed pitchers currently on the roster who were used out of the bullpen in college last season and are in the starting rotation this season. Noah Dean was Old Dominion’s closer the past two seasons, and he and Rogers are roommates in Salem.

“We’re very similar people,” Rogers said. “We’re working on the same stuff — adding pitches, working on offspeed, being able to command speed, keep the velo from inning one to inning six.”

Rogers primarily used his fastball with Southern Miss last season — he said he used it 85% of the time — and occasionally mixed in the changeup and curveball.

Rogers held multiple roles with the Golden Eagles. He opened the season as the long-relief pitcher when starters were unable to get out of the fourth inning, and then helped Southern Miss advance to a super regional by serving as the closer who would pitch the final three innings.

His fastball, which topped out at 97 mph, could overpower college hitters. That meant the changeup and curveball could be called in rare spots.

“It’s definitely a confidence builder that I can compete at a high level at a college level with guys that are professional guys and can sign for big money,” he said.

Rogers began working on adding the pitches to his arsenal once he recovered from a hamstring injury in spring training. The slider/cutter was developed while in Florida, and he worked on a curveball grip throughout spring training and found one that worked when he arrived in Salem.

“They wanted me to throw my curveball harder. That was the only difference,” he said. “Not necessarily the shape of it, but it was the way I was throwing my curveball before. It was hard for me to throw it hard and have the action, so I was just kind of playing with grips and felt like I had a good grip I found while I was here.”

Rogers is 0-1 with a 2.25 ERA in five starts with Salem this season. He opened the season with four scoreless innings at Carolina but followed that up by allowing three earned runs and only recording two outs against Lynchburg.

He threw five scoreless innings in starts against Delmarva on April 25 and Columbia last week.

Rogers said the changeup needed to be refined during bullpen sessions, and he’s still working on building upon the recent success he’s enjoyed with the curveball.

His goal is to make sure his fastball is between 93-95 mph and then keep the velocity up on his other three pitches. That includes his breaking balls being in the mid to upper 80s.

“Really just focusing between each outing when I have my bullpen sessions to really focus on the weaknesses from the outings before and it’s really solely getting to a way where hopefully I have no weaknesses,” Rogers said. “Obviously this game’s very challenging and you’re going to have those here and there. Honestly just making those adjustments as quick as possible.”