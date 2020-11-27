San Francisco upsets No. 4 Virginia in men's basketball

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — The Virginia men's basketball team was hardly a big winner at the Mohegan Sun casino and resort Friday.
San Francisco recorded the biggest upset of the season's first week, knocking off the fourth-ranked Cavaliers 61-60.
UVa (1-1) had sizzled offensively in its season-opening win over Towson on Wednesday but did not live up its preseason ranking in its second and final game in the Mohegan Sun's "Bubbleville."
What was UVa coach Tony Bennett's message to his team?
"Look at it in the mirror. Learn from it," Bennett said. "If you're at all thinking, 'Oh, we won the first game handily and look at our ranking,’ I mean, we've all been down that road. That means nothing to start.
"We've got to kind of harden up. We've got to get gritty. We've got to be tougher to score against and be the best version of ourselves. Nothing is assumed just because of what's on the front of your jersey.
"Some of the concerns or question marks we had showed, … they didn't get answered. So we now go to work and say, 'What can we do be better?’ And use in the best way possible."
San Francisco (2-1), which was picked fifth in the West Coast Conference's preseason poll, had lost to UMass-Lowell in its season opener at the Mohegan Sun on Wednesday but had reason to celebrate Friday.
"For us to be able to compete like this on a national stage, on national TV against one of the winningest programs in the country, this is a big, big step for our program," Dons coach Todd Golden said.
No fans were allowed at the game.
"We didn't look like we were moving real hard, and we looked a little lethargic at times," Bennett said.
While UVa was idle Thursday, the Dons were playing for the third straight day.
"They definitely outhustled us, had more energy than us," said Justin McKoy, who had 11 points for UVa.
Virginia shot 55.6% from the field and sank 15 3-pointers in an 89-54 win over Towson on Wednesday, but UVa did not shoot as well on Friday.
"You make a lot of 3s against Towson … and that can be, I don't want to say fool's gold, but it's never that easy," Bennett said.
The Cavaliers shot just 41.2% from the field Friday.
"San Francisco defensively, they were physical, they were quick," Benett said. "The times that we got to the basket, we really labored to finish, partly because of their shot-blocking. And at times we just weren't physical enough on finishes; we avoided some contact."
UVa had just five assists, including two from point guard Kihei Clark.
Support Local Journalism
Virginia was only 3 of 12 from 3-point range.
"If you can keep Kihei from finding assists, it's a little easier to take their 3s away," Golden said.
The Dons were 13 of 28 from 3-point range.
"We had wide-open shots," Dons forward Taavi Jurkatamm said.
The 6-foot-9 Jurkatamm and 6-8 forward Josh Kunen each had two 3-pointers.
"When our bigs can step out and make shots like that, we're going to be really, really hard to guard," Golden said.
Sam Hauser scored to give UVa a 54-43 lead with 3:42 left, but San Francisco went on an 8-0 run to take the lead for good
After Jamaree Bouyea (19 points) made a layup, Khalil Shabazz (14 points) and Jurkatamm sank back-to-back 3-pointers to give USF a 61-54 lead with 2:11 to go.
"I just basically told our team, 'How bad do we want to win? This is the No. 4 team in the country, a national championship team,’" Bouyea said.
What did Bennett think of his team's defense in the final four minutes?
"Not good," Bennett said. "If they're getting by you easily and getting layups at the rim or they're getting uncontested shots, … I thought they had too many of those."
Reece Beekman (11 points) scored to cut the lead to 61-56. Clark made two free throws to cut the lead to 61-58.
McKoy scored to cut the lead to 61-60 with 31 seconds left.
Josh Kunen of the Dons missed the front end of a one-and-one with 10.2 seconds left, but Hauser missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.
The Dons shot 39.6% from the field.
"Our defense wasn't sound enough for long enough," Bennett said. "You've got to start eliminating some of the breakdowns. That's something that this team has to keep addressing. We lost two terrific, physical, active defenders [from last year]."
The Dons had planned to open the season against LSU in a tournament in Nebraska, but LSU had second thoughts about that event. So San Francisco decided last Friday to head to "Bubbleville" as a replacement for St. Bonaventure, which had to withdraw from the Mohegan Sun event last Thursday.
UVa was supposed to play Florida on Friday, but the Gators announced Sunday they needed to pause activities because of COVID-19 issues. The Dons agreed Monday to serve as UVa's replacement foe in the nationally televised game.
"That's just a no-brainer for us," Golden said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!