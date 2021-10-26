Scene set for dramatic weekend at Martinsville

Busy with final preparations with his own track’s race weekend just days away, Martinsville Speedway president Clay Campbell didn’t have the luxury of watching every lap of Sunday’s race at Kansas.

He would have liked what he saw.

A confluence of events tightened the playoff race for this weekend’s Cup race at Martinsville Speedway, which will slash the field of contenders from eight to four for the Nov. 7 finale in Phoenix.

Kyle Larson is locked in with two wins in this round (and three in a row overall). Chase Elliott and Denny Hamlin are both comfortably above the cutline.

Then it gets interesting, with Kyle Busch holding a tenuous one-point lead over Ryan Blaney for the fourth and final spot. Martin Truex Jr. (minus-3) and Brad Keselowski (minus-6) are in healthy striking positions, while Joey Logano (minus-26) likely will need a victory to get in.

“It’s going to be exciting however you cut it here,” Campbell said. “There’s so many unknowns. There would have been regardless, but now it’s really critical that they’ve got to go for it if they want to make that final four.