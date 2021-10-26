Scene set for dramatic weekend at Martinsville

Busy with final preparations with his own track’s race weekend just days away, Martinsville Speedway president Clay Campbell didn’t have the luxury of watching every lap of Sunday’s race at Kansas.
He would have liked what he saw.
A confluence of events tightened the playoff race for this weekend’s Cup race at Martinsville Speedway, which will slash the field of contenders from eight to four for the Nov. 7 finale in Phoenix.
Kyle Larson is locked in with two wins in this round (and three in a row overall). Chase Elliott and Denny Hamlin are both comfortably above the cutline.
Then it gets interesting, with Kyle Busch holding a tenuous one-point lead over Ryan Blaney for the fourth and final spot. Martin Truex Jr. (minus-3) and Brad Keselowski (minus-6) are in healthy striking positions, while Joey Logano (minus-26) likely will need a victory to get in.
“It’s going to be exciting however you cut it here,” Campbell said. “There’s so many unknowns. There would have been regardless, but now it’s really critical that they’ve got to go for it if they want to make that final four.
“This is the best place in the world in my opinion to have that final race before the championship. I think fans are going to really be in for a treat.”
The best part? All the playoff drivers are good at Martinsville. Blaney and Larson are the only ones who haven’t won there, and they’ve been close.
Blaney was heading for a top 10 finish at Kansas before Austin Dillon lost control of his car and slid into him, sending Blaney into the outside wall. Blaney finished 37th to fall below the cutline.
Truex recovered from early tire issues to salvage a seventh-place run and make up much of the ground he’d lost by crashing at Texas. He’s won three of the past four races at Martinsville, including this spring’s event.
“We’re going to have a good starting position now and good pit selection,” Truex told NASCAR.com. “The place has been good to us. If we can get up there and win a couple stages and battle for the win, I think we’ll be able to get ourselves in.”
The top six active drivers in average running position at Martinsville are all in the playoff field. The exceptions are Larson and Truex, who’ve gotten considerably stronger at the track in recent years.
“You couldn’t find a better group of eight guys that run well here,” Campbell said. “It’s really going to be a nail biter.”
The Cup race is the culmination of a two-day, three-race weekend. The trucks run at 1 p.m. Saturday, while the green flag drops for the Xfinity race at 6 that evening.
Full capacity returns to both the grandstands and the campgrounds for the first time since 2019. Martinsville was capped at 30% capacity for the spring race.
Little wonder, then, that Campbell couldn’t glue his eyes to the action in Kansas. He’s got thousands of people to host.
“We don’t like running races with limited capacity or nobody,” he said. “These races thrive off the excitement of our fans. That’s what makes NASCAR what it is, our passionate fans who really get into it. I think they’ve really missed being at the track, and now they get to come back. It’s going to be awesome.”