Stiven Acevedo and Samuel Basallo broke up a pitcher’s duel with back-to-back RBI singles in the eighth inning and Delmarva claimed a 3-1 win over Salem on Wednesday night at Perdue Stadium.

Those run-scoring hits came with two outs against Red Sox relief pitcher Caleb Bolden (1-1).

The Red Sox (9-8) had the tying and go-ahead runs on base with one out in the top of the ninth. Reese Sharp (1-0) struck out Roman Anthony and Miguel Bleis to preserve the win.

Salem and the Shorebirds (9-7) both had one run on two hits heading into the bottom of the eighth.

Salem starter Jose Ramirez allowed one unearned run on one hit and struck out four over five innings. Reliever Felix Cepeda allowed one hit, walked one and struck out three over two innings.

The Red Sox tied the game at 1 on Bleis’ sacrifice fly in the fifth inning.