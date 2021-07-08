 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Shorebirds shackle Sox in 7-1 win
0 comments

Shorebirds shackle Sox in 7-1 win

{{featured_button_text}}
red sox (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy)

SALISBURY, Md. – Brandon Young, Thomas Girard and Ignacio Feliz combined on a four-hitter, and the Delmarva Shorebirds defeated the Salem Red Sox 7-1 on Wednesday at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium.

Nick Yorke drove in the lone run for Salem (31-25) with a single in the third inning.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Is Chris Paul winning NBA Finals MVP?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Yorke leads Sox past Delmarva
Local

Yorke leads Sox past Delmarva

SALISBURY, Md. – Leadoff man Nick Yorke went 3 for 5 with a solo homer to lead the Salem Red Sox to a 4-2 victory over the Delmarva Shorebirds…

FredNats beat Sox 6-3
Local

FredNats beat Sox 6-3

FREDERICKSBURG – Junior Martina went 2 for 4 with an RBI and a run scored to lead the Fredericksburg Nationals to a 6-3 victory over the Salem…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert