Salem entered Thursday night’s game at Delmarva leading the Carolina League in a rather inauspicious category — unearned runs allowed.

The Red Sox rack up errors and those miscues lead to big innings for the opponent.

It happened again.

Salem committed four more errors Thursday evening, Delmarva took advantage with big sixth and seventh innings, and the Shorebirds claimed an 8-5 win in the third of a six-game series at Perdue Stadium.

Salem entered the night leading the league by allowing 26 unearned runs. (Lynchburg is the only other team to allow more than 20 unearned runs with 23.)

That number jumped to 31 with the Red Sox (9-9) surrendering five unearned runs in Thursday’s three-run setback.

An error to lead off the bottom of the sixth inning led to Creed Willem’s two-run homer that sparked a three-run frame for a 6-2 lead.

Salem trimmed the deficit to one run with a three-run seventh inning (highlighted by Miguel Bleis’ two-run single), but two more errors in the bottom half of the frame led to Delmarva scoring two insurance runs.

Salem’s Lyonell James hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning that briefly gave the Red Sox a 2-1 lead.

Willems drove in three runs for Delmarva.