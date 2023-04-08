Salem erased a five-run deficit in the eighth inning and took Delmarva to extra innings Friday night at Carilion Clinic Field.

Then the Shorebirds’ offense took flight.

Delmarva scored eight runs on six hits in the top of the 10th inning to claim a 15-8 win over the Red Sox in the second game of the three-game series.

Jackson Holliday, Samuel Basallo and Adam Crampton each drove in two runs in the 10th inning for the Shorebirds (2-0). Four of their 10th-inning hits came with two outs.

The Red Sox (0-2) trailed 6-1 heading into the eighth inning and used small ball to tie the game. Salem rattled off five singles and drew three walks to push across five runs to even the score.

Luis Ravelo and Juan Chacon had RBI singles, Albert Feliz had a two-run single, and Miguel Bleis drew a bases-loaded walk that tied the game.

Holliday went 4 for 5 with four RBIs for Delmarva. Basallo and Crampton drove in three runs apiece.

Ravelo and Bleis each had two hits for Salem.

Alejandro Mendez (1-0) blew the save in the ninth and still recorded the victory by pitching the final 2 1/3 innings for Delmarva.

Marques Johnson (0-1) suffered the loss by allowing the first five runs in the 10th inning.