Short-handed Miami beats Virginia Tech for another close win

Chalk up another close win for the Miami football team.
The ninth-ranked Hurricanes won their third straight game by five points or fewer, rallying to beat Virginia Tech 25-24 at Lane Stadium on Saturday.
"Wow. That's all I can say — wow," Miami coach Manny Diaz said. "The resilience of this team week in and week out is special.
"Some of the things that we had to overcome this week just to get here, just to play, and the attitude that our guys kept, … so proud of them.
"We made the plays in the fourth quarter. … We've been strong in the fourth quarter all year."
Miami (7-1, 6-1 ACC) won Saturday even though it was without 13 players because of COVID-19 issues.
"We were on the brink [of not playing]," Diaz said. "We were right on the brink at some position groups of whether we could even function as a team. Some guys had to step up.
"We were just really down on numbers at offensive line. Look, it just makes it hard to practice. It makes it hard to do anything.
"But no one cares, right? … Virginia Tech has certainly encountered equal if not more adversity earlier in their season with what happened to their defense."
Miami's streak of close victories began with a 19-14 win over Virginia on Oct. 24.
The Hurricanes scored the final 13 points of the game to rally past North Carolina State 44-41 on Nov. 6. D'Eriq King threw a 54-yard touchdown pass with 2:43 left for the win.
This time, King threw a 36-yard TD pass with 5:59 left for the win.
King said Miami has become a "fourth-quarter team."
"We've seen teams wear down with our [offensive] tempo and just not be able to hang," Diaz said. "Virginia Tech played very hard and very well over four quarters, but we're certainly able to maintain our energy level through 60 minutes."
Miami trailed by 11 points in the third quarter but shut out Tech in the fourth quarter.
"You've got to learn how to win these type games," Diaz said. "Part of the way you do it is … you're down 11, is to not panic.
"Virginia Tech played very, very well today. Their quarterback [Hendon Hooker] is a problem. Obviously they played a lot better on defense."
The Hokies extended their lead to 24-13 on a field goal with 6:14 left in the third quarter. But they never scored again.
"The [Miami] defense really started to step up in the second half," Diaz zaid.
"We did feel like we were winning the battle up front. … Our run defense is starting to improve here in the last couple weeks, just in terms of the way we're playing blocks."
Tech failed to score on its final five possessions.
"We started running our base defense again," said defensive end Jalen Phillips, who had 2 1/2 sacks. "Our whole goal this week was to pound the inside run."
The Hurricanes drove 82 yards on 10 plays to take the lead with 5:59 to go. On a run-pass option play, King teamed with Mark Pope on a 36-yard TD pass.
"Our tempo played a big part in [that drive]," King said. "We were going pretty fast on the game-winning drive."
On Tech's first offensive play after that TD, Miami cornerback Te'Cory Couch intercepted a Hooker pass at the UM 35-yard line.
"I was kind of shocked that he threw it," Couch said.
