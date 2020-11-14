Short-handed Miami beats Virginia Tech for another close win

Chalk up another close win for the Miami football team.

The ninth-ranked Hurricanes won their third straight game by five points or fewer, rallying to beat Virginia Tech 25-24 at Lane Stadium on Saturday.

"Wow. That's all I can say — wow," Miami coach Manny Diaz said. "The resilience of this team week in and week out is special.

"Some of the things that we had to overcome this week just to get here, just to play, and the attitude that our guys kept, … so proud of them.

"We made the plays in the fourth quarter. … We've been strong in the fourth quarter all year."

Miami (7-1, 6-1 ACC) won Saturday even though it was without 13 players because of COVID-19 issues.

"We were on the brink [of not playing]," Diaz said. "We were right on the brink at some position groups of whether we could even function as a team. Some guys had to step up.

"We were just really down on numbers at offensive line. Look, it just makes it hard to practice. It makes it hard to do anything.

"But no one cares, right? … Virginia Tech has certainly encountered equal if not more adversity earlier in their season with what happened to their defense."