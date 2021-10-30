Smith wins wild Trucks race at Martinsville

“There’s no respect there from guys that are out of the playoffs to guys that are in the playoffs,” said Nemechek, adding that he was “pacing” throughout the final 70 laps feeling powerless. “We’re all fighting for a title shot. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and there is a lack of respect in this series.

“There’s guys out here trying to prove their name. I get that. They’re young, they’re trying to succeed. But wrecking somebody in the middle of the race for no reason isn’t going to get you very far. It’s going to create more enemies.”

Crafton also made a temporary enemy out of his buddy, Sheldon Creed, who got shuffled out of a top-10 position late in the race when Crafton made contact with Grant Enfinger on a restart.

“Just get driven into,” said Creed, who entered the race five points above the cutline. “Not that I haven’t done it in the past, but just because of the circumstances and not making the final four, it sucks. ... What a frustrating way to end that. Not a lot of respect.”

It all makes for a potentially tense finale at Phoenix, as one week isn’t a long time to mend relationships.