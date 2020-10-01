Some things really are built to last

My father was 8 years old when he shook hands with Connie Mack.

My grandfather, having pitched for the great Mack in 1917, parked his car in front of a hotel in downtown Philadelphia on the way to an American League ballgame down the street at Shibe Park, one of the great cathedrals of baseball.

Attired as usual in his ballpark attire of a business suit and top hat, the old gentleman emerged from the hotel lobby, stuck a bony arm through an open window and told my father, "You might be a ballplayer one day too."

Alas, that was not to be the case.

But Mack saw plenty of players in 50 years as the manager of the Athletics.

It remains the longest managerial or head coaching tenure in major professional sports.

Mack managed the A's from 1901-50, before they departed for Kansas City and later wound up in Oakland.

How about the tenures of Timesland football coaches?

This week's list column examines some long and short stints that stand out in the record books.