South Carolina hires Shane Beamer as football coach

There is a new Beamer in college football's head-coaching ranks.
South Carolina announced Sunday it has hired Blacksburg High School and Virginia Tech graduate Shane Beamer, the son of former Hokies coaching legend Frank Beamer, as its new head football coach.
"I have been preparing for this moment my entire life," Shane Beamer, 43, said in a South Carolina news release. "I am ready and excited to be the head football coach at the University of South Carolina. I am thankful to all the head coaches that I have worked for, the assistant coaches and student-athletes I have worked with. My family and I are thrilled to be coming back to Columbia and the state of South Carolina."
Shane Beamer was a South Carolina assistant under Steve Spurrier for four seasons before leaving in February 2011 to join his father's staff at Virginia Tech. The former Hokies snapper served as associate head coach and running backs coach at Virginia Tech from 2011 until his father's retirement at the end of the 2015 season.
Multiple media outlets reported late Saturday night that Shane Beamer would get the South Carolina job, but the Southeastern Conference school did not make an official announcement until after Beamer arrived in Columbia, South Carolina, on Sunday.
This will be the first head-coaching job for Beamer, who has also never served as an offensive or defensive coordinator.
"Shane Beamer is the perfect fit to be the head football coach at the University of South Carolina," Gamecocks athletic director Ray Tanner said in the news release. "He has worked under some of the greatest coaches in college football and has taken those lessons to become one of the bright, young minds in the game. I believe Shane's energy, enthusiasm, commitment and fondness for our school and program will be met favorably by our student-athletes, staff and fans."
Beamer helped both Georgia and Oklahoma make the College Football Playoff. He was the special teams coordinator and tight ends coach on Kirby Smart's Georgia staff in 2016 and 2017. This was his third season as Lincoln Riley's assistant head coach for offense at Oklahoma, where he has been coaching the tight ends and H-backs.
"Shane's candidacy set the bar high as we were talking to other coaches," Tanner said.
Louisiana coach Billy Napier and Louisville coach Scott Satterfield were also reportedly involved with the Gamecocks' search, but each announced Saturday he was staying put.
Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell and Florida offensive coordinator Brian Johnson also were finalists, according to the (Charleston) Post and Courier.
Beamer succeeds Will Muschamp, who was 28-30 at South Carolina before he was fired Nov. 15. Mike Bobo's stint as interim coach ended with Saturday's season finale.
Beamer was on the South Carolina staff for the 2007 through 2010 seasons. He was the recruiting coordinator for his final two years there, achieving great success in that job. Alshon Jeffery, D.J. Swearinger, Stephon Gilmore, Marcus Lattimore, Connor Shaw and Jadeveon Clowney were among the players he landed as recruiting coordinator.
Beamer helped South Carolina win the SEC East title in 2010. Thanks in part to Beamer's recruits, the Gamecocks won 11 games in 2011, 2012 and 2013.
Beamer also had stints as special teams coordinator, outside linebackers coach, cornerbacks coach and strong safeties coach at South Carolina.
Beamer's time on his father's staff at Virginia Tech included the role of acting head coach for the team's 2014 Military Bowl win.
Shane Beamer also was involved in the "WakeyLeaks" scandal.
Wake Forest announced in December 2016 it had discovered that Louisville, Virginia Tech and Army received game plan information from then-Wake radio analyst Tommy Elrod. Virginia Tech got the information before a 6-3 double-overtime loss to Wake in 2014.
The ACC fined Virginia Tech. Georgia fined Shane Beamer for receiving the information while he was at Virginia Tech.
Beamer was a graduate assistant at Georgia Tech and Tennessee and an assistant coach at Mississippi State before joining Spurrier's South Carolina staff.
South Carolina plans to introduce him in a virtual press conference Monday.
