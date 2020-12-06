South Carolina hires Shane Beamer as football coach

There is a new Beamer in college football's head-coaching ranks.

South Carolina announced Sunday it has hired Blacksburg High School and Virginia Tech graduate Shane Beamer, the son of former Hokies coaching legend Frank Beamer, as its new head football coach.

"I have been preparing for this moment my entire life," Shane Beamer, 43, said in a South Carolina news release. "I am ready and excited to be the head football coach at the University of South Carolina. I am thankful to all the head coaches that I have worked for, the assistant coaches and student-athletes I have worked with. My family and I are thrilled to be coming back to Columbia and the state of South Carolina."

Shane Beamer was a South Carolina assistant under Steve Spurrier for four seasons before leaving in February 2011 to join his father's staff at Virginia Tech. The former Hokies snapper served as associate head coach and running backs coach at Virginia Tech from 2011 until his father's retirement at the end of the 2015 season.

Multiple media outlets reported late Saturday night that Shane Beamer would get the South Carolina job, but the Southeastern Conference school did not make an official announcement until after Beamer arrived in Columbia, South Carolina, on Sunday.