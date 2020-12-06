South Carolina reportedly hiring Shane Beamer as coach

Former Virginia Tech player and assistant Shane Beamer is going to be named the new football coach at South Carolina, according to multiple reports.
Beamer, a Blacksburg High School graduate and former Hokies deep snapper, is the son of former Hokies football coaching legend Frank Beamer.
Shane Beamer, a former South Carolina assistant, is in his third year as the assistant head coach for offense at Oklahoma.
Bruce Feldman of The Athletic reported late Saturday night that, according to Feldman's sources, Beamer is expected to become the next Gamecocks coach.
Mark Schlabach of ESPN confirmed the news, as did The Associated Press.
The Post and Courier in Charleston, South Carolina, reported that Beamer will be hired on Sunday. Beamer will be flow to Columbia, South Carolina, early Sunday, according to the newspaper's sources.
Beamer was not available to coach in Oklahoma's game Saturday night, Sooners coach Lincoln Riley told the media after Oklahoma's game.
Beamer would succeed Will Muschamp, who was fired Nov. 15. Mike Bobo's stint as interim coach ended with Saturday's season finale.
Beamer, 43, was on Steve Spurrier's South Carolina staff from 2007-10. He was the recruiting coordinator for his final two years there, achieving great success in that job. Alshon Jeffery, D.J. Swearinger, Stephon Gilmore, Marcus Lattimore and Jadeveon Clowney were among the recruits he landed as recruiting coordinator.
He also served as special teams coordinator, linebackers coach and cornerbacks coach over the course of his time at South Carolina.
South Carolina won the SEC East Division in 2010, which was Beamer's final season at the school. Thanks in part to Beamer's recruits, the Gamecocks won 11 games in 2011, 2012 and 2013.
Beamer left South Carolina in February 2011 to work for his father at Virginia Tech. He was the Hokies' associate head coach and running backs coach from 2011-15. He was the acting head coach for the team's 2014 Military Bowl win.
Frank Beamer retired at the end of the 2015 season. Shane Beamer moved on to Georgia, serving as special teams coordinator and tight ends coach for Kirby Smart in 2016 and 2017.
Shane Beamer was involved in the "WakeyLeaks" scandal during his time at Tech.
Wake Forest announced in December 2016 it had discovered that Louisville, Virginia Tech and Army received game plan information from then-Wake radio analyst Tommy Elrod, who was disgruntled after losing his job as a Demon Deacons assistant coach.
Virginia Tech got the information before a 6-3 double-overtime loss to Wake in 2014. The ACC fined Louisville and Virginia Tech.
Georgia fined Shane Beamer for receiving the information while he was at Virginia Tech.
Shane Beamer coaches the tight ends and H-backs for Oklahoma in addition to serving as assistant head coach for offense.
He has coached College Football Playoff teams at both Georgia and Oklahoma.
He was an assistant at Mississippi State before joining the South Carolina staff.
He was a graduate assistant at Georgia Tech and Tennessee.
Louisiana coach Billy Napier and Louisville coach Scott Satterfield were also reportedly involved with the Gamecocks' search, but each announced Saturday he was staying put.
Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell was also a finalist, according to the Post and Courier, as was Florida offensive coordinator Brian Johnson.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!