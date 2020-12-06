South Carolina reportedly hiring Shane Beamer as coach

Former Virginia Tech player and assistant Shane Beamer is going to be named the new football coach at South Carolina, according to multiple reports.

Beamer, a Blacksburg High School graduate and former Hokies deep snapper, is the son of former Hokies football coaching legend Frank Beamer.

Shane Beamer, a former South Carolina assistant, is in his third year as the assistant head coach for offense at Oklahoma.

Bruce Feldman of The Athletic reported late Saturday night that, according to Feldman's sources, Beamer is expected to become the next Gamecocks coach.

Mark Schlabach of ESPN confirmed the news, as did The Associated Press.

The Post and Courier in Charleston, South Carolina, reported that Beamer will be hired on Sunday. Beamer will be flow to Columbia, South Carolina, early Sunday, according to the newspaper's sources.

Beamer was not available to coach in Oklahoma's game Saturday night, Sooners coach Lincoln Riley told the media after Oklahoma's game.

Beamer would succeed Will Muschamp, who was fired Nov. 15. Mike Bobo's stint as interim coach ended with Saturday's season finale.