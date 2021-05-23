Sox beat FredNats again, take 5 of 6

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — Joe Davis went 3 for 5 with a walk, two RBIs and three runs scored to lead the Salem Red Sox to a 14-8 victory over the Fredericksburg Nationals on Sunday at FredNats Ballpark, completing a profitable series for the visitors in Northern Virginia.

The Sox (11-7) took five out of six against the struggling Nationals (1-17), who opened their season 0-15.

Outfielder Wil Dalton drove in five runs for Salem with a two-run double in the fourth inning and a three-run homer in the seventh.

Gilberto Jimenez and Nicholas Northcut also homered for the Sox, who collected 16 hits against six Fredericksburg pitchers. Matthew Lugo, Jaxx Groshans, and Stephen Scott joined Davis and Dalton with multiple hits.

Sox right-hander Devon Roedahl (1-0) earned the victory in relief of Ryan Zeferjahn, who allowed three runs in three innings.

A sloppy game that featured five combined errors punctuated a lopsided series that saw the Red Sox put up 14 runs three times and outscore their opponent 52-17.

Fredericksburg’s lone victory was a 2-1 decision on Friday night. The Washington Nationals’ Low-A affiliate now has a run differential of minus-123 through 18 games.