Sox beat Hillcats behind Wu-Yelland, Jimenez

LYNCHBURG – Starter Jeremy Wu-Yelland struck out eight over four scoreless innings, and leadoff man Gilberto Jimenez drove in three runs to lead the Salem Red Sox to a 7-3 victory over the Lynchburg Hillcats on Thursday at Bank of the James Stadium.

Joe Davis and Nick Yorke added two hits apiece for Salem (14-12), which won its second straight game. Gabriel Rodriguez had two hits for Lynchburg (14-11).

Gilberto gave the Sox a 7-0 lead with a three-run triple in the third inning. The Hillcats didn’t score until the ninth.

ON DECK: The Sox and Hillcats continue their six-game series at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

