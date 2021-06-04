Sox blank Hillcats 2-0, win 3rd straight

LYNCHBURG -- Ryan Zeferjahn and two relievers combined on a six-hit shutout, and the Salem Red Sox defeated the Lynchburg Hillcats 2-0 on Friday at Bank of the James Stadium.

The Sox (15-12) won their third straight over Lynchburg (14-12).

Zeferjahn worked the first five innings, allowing just three hits while striking out five. Ryan Fernandez and Brandon Walters tossed two frames apiece.

Jaxx Groshans drove in the opening run with a single in the first inning. Jacorrah Arnold homered in the seventh to create the final margin.

Nick Yorke went 3 for 4 for the Sox – his fourth multi-hit performance in the past five games.

ON DECK: The Sox and Hillcats continue their six-game series at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

