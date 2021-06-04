 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sox blank Hillcats 2-0, win 3rd straight
0 comments

Sox blank Hillcats 2-0, win 3rd straight

{{featured_button_text}}
red sox (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy)

LYNCHBURG -- Ryan Zeferjahn and two relievers combined on a six-hit shutout, and the Salem Red Sox defeated the Lynchburg Hillcats 2-0 on Friday at Bank of the James Stadium.

The Sox (15-12) won their third straight over Lynchburg (14-12).

Zeferjahn worked the first five innings, allowing just three hits while striking out five. Ryan Fernandez and Brandon Walters tossed two frames apiece.

Jaxx Groshans drove in the opening run with a single in the first inning. Jacorrah Arnold homered in the seventh to create the final margin.

Nick Yorke went 3 for 4 for the Sox – his fourth multi-hit performance in the past five games.

ON DECK: The Sox and Hillcats continue their six-game series at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How do you prepare if you're unsure whether or not your star player is available?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sox defeat Hillcats in 11
Local

Sox defeat Hillcats in 11

LYNCHBURG – Devon Roedahl tossed a perfect 11th inning to strand Lynchburg’s "free" runner at third, and the Salem Red Sox defeated the Hillca…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert