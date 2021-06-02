Sox defeat Hillcats in 11

LYNCHBURG – Devon Roedahl tossed a perfect 11th inning to strand Lynchburg’s "free" runner at third, and the Salem Red Sox defeated the Hillcats 3-2 on Wednesday at Bank of the James Stadium.

The Sox (13-12) won for just the second time in nine games. The Hillcats dropped to 14-10.

Salem took the lead in the top of the 11th when Gilberto Jimenez grounded into a double play. Roedahl retired the side on two ground balls and a strikeout in the bottom half.

The Sox got five scoreless, one-hit innings from starter Aldo Ramirez. Casey Cobb followed with three scoreless frames.

Jimenez, Matthew Lugo, Joe Davis and Nick Yorke each had two hits for Salem.

ON DECK: The Sox and Hillcats continue their six-game series at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

