Sox defeat Pelicans, 4-1

Joe Davis went 2 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs, and three Salem pitchers combined to limit Myrtle Beach to one run as the Red Sox defeated the Pelicans 4-1 on Thursday at Haley Toyota Field.
The Sox (12-9) broke a two-game skid, while the Pelicans (10-11) saw their three-game losing streak end.
Stephen Scott’s RBI groundout in the third inning gave Salem a 2-1 lead. Davis capped the scoring in the sixth with a solo shot.
Right-hander Robert Kwiatkowski (2-0) earned the victory with three scoreless innings in relief of Aldo Ramirez. Ryan Fernandez pitched two scoreless innings to earn his first save.
ON DECK: The Sox and Pelicans continue their six-game series at 7:05 p.m. Friday at Haley Toyota Field.
Aaron McFarling
Aaron McFarling joined The Roanoke Times in 2000 and has been writing sports columns since 2004.
