Sox defeat Pelicans, 4-1

Joe Davis went 2 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs, and three Salem pitchers combined to limit Myrtle Beach to one run as the Red Sox defeated the Pelicans 4-1 on Thursday at Haley Toyota Field.

The Sox (12-9) broke a two-game skid, while the Pelicans (10-11) saw their three-game losing streak end.

Stephen Scott’s RBI groundout in the third inning gave Salem a 2-1 lead. Davis capped the scoring in the sixth with a solo shot.

Right-hander Robert Kwiatkowski (2-0) earned the victory with three scoreless innings in relief of Aldo Ramirez. Ryan Fernandez pitched two scoreless innings to earn his first save.

ON DECK: The Sox and Pelicans continue their six-game series at 7:05 p.m. Friday at Haley Toyota Field.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.