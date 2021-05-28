 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sox defeat Pelicans, 4-1
0 comments

Sox defeat Pelicans, 4-1

{{featured_button_text}}
red sox (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy)

Joe Davis went 2 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs, and three Salem pitchers combined to limit Myrtle Beach to one run as the Red Sox defeated the Pelicans 4-1 on Thursday at Haley Toyota Field.

The Sox (12-9) broke a two-game skid, while the Pelicans (10-11) saw their three-game losing streak end.

Stephen Scott’s RBI groundout in the third inning gave Salem a 2-1 lead. Davis capped the scoring in the sixth with a solo shot.

Right-hander Robert Kwiatkowski (2-0) earned the victory with three scoreless innings in relief of Aldo Ramirez. Ryan Fernandez pitched two scoreless innings to earn his first save.

ON DECK: The Sox and Pelicans continue their six-game series at 7:05 p.m. Friday at Haley Toyota Field.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL and NFLPA agree to new salary cap?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Salem beats Fredericksburg 4-1
Local

Salem beats Fredericksburg 4-1

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. – Joe Davis went 2 for 3 with a walk and an RBI as the Salem Red Sox defeated the Fredericksburg Nationals 4-1 on Saturday…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert