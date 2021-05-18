Sox drill winless Fredericksburg, 14-3

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. – Joe Davis went 3 for 5 with four RBIs as the Salem Red Sox pounced early and defeated Fredericksburg 14-3 on Tuesday at FredNats Ballpark.

Wil Dalton homered and walked twice for Salem (7-6), which has won four of five. The Nationals (0-13) are still seeking their first win.

Salem knocked Fredericksburg starter Pedro Gonzalez out of the game in the first inning, plating six runs. Davis, Nicholas Northcut, Alex Erro and Dalton drove in runs during the frame.

The Sox extended their lead to 10-0 with a four-run fourth inning keyed by a Gilberto Jimenez RBI double.

Sox starter Ryan Zeferjahn fired four scoreless innings, allowing just two hits and one walk while striking out three. Reliever Jordan DiValerio fanned four during his two perfect innings of work.

ON DECK: The Sox and Nationals play the second game of their six-game series at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday.

