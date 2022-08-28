Sox drop series finale to Fireflies

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Four Columbia pitchers combined on a three-hit shutout, and the Fireflies defeated Salem 2-0 on Sunday in the finale of a six-game Carolina League series at Segra Park.

The Fireflies (48-71) won four of the last five games against the Red Sox (60-59), including three via walk-off.

Columbia took the lead in the fourth inning on a wild pitch by Juan Daniel Encarnacion. Kyle Hayes added an RBI single in the frame.

Luinder Avila (6-9) worked the first five innings for the Fireflies. Ben Wereski, Ben Sears and Brandon Johnson combined to surrender just one hit over the final four stanzas.

Former Virginia Tech standout Gavin Cross went 0 for 3 with a walk for Columbia.

SATURDAY’S GAME

Red Sox 5, Fireflies 4, 10 inn.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Brainer Bonaci belted two home runs, and Yorberto Mejicano hit a tiebreaking single in the top of the 10th inning as Salem snapped a three-game losing streak with a victory at Segra Park.

Adenys Bautista retired Columbia in order in the bottom of the 10th to strand the free base runner assigned to second to start the frame. Former Virginia Tech standout Gavin Cross went 0 for 4 for the Fireflies.