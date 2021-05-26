Sox fall to Pelicans for 2nd straight night

Jonathan Sierra hit a tie-breaking, two-run single in the top of the eighth inning, and Myrtle Beach overcame a sloppy night in the field to defeat the Salem Red Sox 6-5 on Wednesday at Haley Toyota Field.
The Sox (11-9), who didn’t record their first hit until the seventh inning, dropped their second straight. The Pelicans (10-10) have won three in a row.
Salem trailed 4-0 entering the sixth inning before scoring a run on one of Myrtle Beach’s four errors. The Sox tied the game in the seventh on a two-run double by Ceddanne Rafaela and an RBI single by Gilberto Jimenez.
Salem managed just four hits off four Pelicans pitchers.
ON DECK: The Sox and Pelicans continue their six-game series at 7:05 p.m. Thursday at Haley Toyota Field.
Aaron McFarling
Aaron McFarling joined The Roanoke Times in 2000 and has been writing sports columns since 2004.
