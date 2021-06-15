Sox open series with win over Delmarva

SALISBURY, Md. – Nicholas Northcut hit a bases-clearing double to key a six-run fourth inning, and the Salem Red Sox defeated the Delmarva Shorebirds 6-2 on Tuesday at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium.
The Sox (20-17) won their third straight, while the Shorebirds (23-12) have dropped two in a row.
Ceddanne Rafaela drew walks in all four of his plate appearances for the Sox, including a bases-loaded free pass during the decisive frame.
ON DECK: The Sox and Shorebirds continue their six-game series at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday.
