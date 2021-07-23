 Skip to main content
Sox pitchers quiet FredNats
Jordan DiValerio and Casey Cobb combined for four innings of scoreless relief for starter Bradley Blalock, and the Salem Red Sox defeated the Fredericksburg Nationals 3-2 on Thursday night at Haley Toyota Field.

Shortstop Matthew Lugo reached base three times for the Sox (40-29), who won their fourth game in a row.

