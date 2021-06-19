Sox rally to beat Shorebirds

SALISBURY, Md. – Ceddanne Rafaela hit a tie-breaking single in the top of the ninth inning as the Salem Red Sox rallied to defeat the Delmarva Shorebirds 5-4 on Friday night at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium.
The Sox (22-18) have won five of six.
Salem trailed 4-0 entering the seventh before Gilberto Jimenez hit a three-run double. Jimenez then tied the score in the ninth with an RBI single, setting up Rafaela’s decisive hit.
