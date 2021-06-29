Sox rock FredNats in series opener

FREDERICKSBURG – Joe Davis went 3 for 5 with a homer and five RBIs to lead the Salem Red Sox to a 20-3 victory over the Fredericksburg Nationals on Tuesday at FredNats Ballpark.
Nicholas Northcut and Dean Miller also homered for the Sox (27-22), who opened the six-game series by registering 16 hits. Catcher Stephen Scott reached base in five of his six plate appearances and crossed the plate five times.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Aaron McFarling
Aaron McFarling joined The Roanoke Times in 2000 and has been writing sports columns since 2004.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today