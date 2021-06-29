 Skip to main content
Sox rock FredNats in series opener
FREDERICKSBURG – Joe Davis went 3 for 5 with a homer and five RBIs to lead the Salem Red Sox to a 20-3 victory over the Fredericksburg Nationals on Tuesday at FredNats Ballpark.

Nicholas Northcut and Dean Miller also homered for the Sox (27-22), who opened the six-game series by registering 16 hits. Catcher Stephen Scott reached base in five of his six plate appearances and crossed the plate five times.

