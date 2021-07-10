 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sox sweep twinbill will Shorebirds
0 comments

Sox sweep twinbill will Shorebirds

{{featured_button_text}}
red sox (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy)

SALISBURY, Md. – Gilberto Jimenez went 3 for 5 with a home run and three RBIs in the nightcap, as the Salem Red Sox completed a doubleheader sweep with an 11-2 victory over the Delmarva Shorebirds on Friday night at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium.

Nick Decker and Jake MacKenzie homered in the opener to power the Red Sox (33-25) to a 9-3 win.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

No fans? No problem! A look back at substitutes for sports during the pandemic

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Shorebirds shackle Sox in 7-1 win
Local

Shorebirds shackle Sox in 7-1 win

SALISBURY, Md. – Brandon Young, Thomas Girard and Ignacio Feliz combined on a four-hitter, and the Delmarva Shorebirds defeated the Salem Red …

Yorke leads Sox past Delmarva
Local

Yorke leads Sox past Delmarva

SALISBURY, Md. – Leadoff man Nick Yorke went 3 for 5 with a solo homer to lead the Salem Red Sox to a 4-2 victory over the Delmarva Shorebirds…

River Turtles blast Bristol, 13-4
Local

River Turtles blast Bristol, 13-4

PULASKI – John Bay had four hits and three RBIs, while Ryan Johnson and Ross Lovich homered to lead the Pulaski River Turtles to a 13-4 victor…

Sox rally to beat Shorebirds
Local

Sox rally to beat Shorebirds

SALISBURY, Md. – Ceddanne Rafaela hit a tie-breaking single in the top of the ninth inning as the Salem Red Sox rallied to defeat the Delmarva…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert