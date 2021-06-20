Sox take no-hit bid to 9th, beat Delmarva

SALISBURY, Md. — Three Salem pitchers combined to throw eight hitless innings, and Nick Yorke went 2 for 3 with a solo homer and a double to lead the Red Sox to a 3-2 victory over the Delmarva Shorebirds on Sunday at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium.
The Sox (23-19) took four of the six games in the series with the Shorebirds (25-15), who are in first place in the Low-A East North Division.
Jeremy Wu-Yelland, Aaron Perry and Robert Kwiatkowski held Delmarva without a hit while striking out 10 and walking two. Mason Janvrin singled off Cody Scroggins leading off the ninth inning to break up the no-hit bid.
Yorke opened the scoring with a blast in the top of the third. Nicholas Northcut had an RBI single in the sixth, and he also pushed home a run in the fourth while grounding into a double play.
Hudson Haskin hit a two-run double for the Shorebirds in the ninth.
ON DECK: The Sox take Monday off before opening a six-game home series against Lynchburg on Tuesday.
