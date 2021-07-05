Sox take series finale with FredNats

FREDERICKSBURG – Stephen Scott went 2 for 4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored to lead the Salem Red Sox to a 4-3 victory over the Fredericksburg Nationals on Sunday at FredNats Ballpark.
Joe Davis and Alex Erro also had two hits for the Sox (30-24), who took four of six from Fredericksburg (16-38).
ON DECK: The Sox take Monday off before opening a six-game series at Delmarva on Tuesday.
