Sox walk off FredNats, 4-3
Alan Marrero hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth inning, lifting the Salem Red Sox to a 4-3 victory over the Fredericksburg Nationals on Tuesday at Haley Toyota Field.

Nick Yorke and Stephen Scott added two hits apiece for the Sox (38-29).

