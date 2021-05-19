 Skip to main content
Sox win again, perpetuate Fredericksburg's misery
Salem Red Sox (copy) (copy)

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. – Jaxx Groshens went 3 for 4 and scored two runs to lead the Salem Red Sox to a 5-2 victory over Fredericksburg on Wednesday at FredNats Park.

The Sox (8-6) won for the fifth time in six games, while the Nationals (0-14) remained winless this season.

Salem took a 3-0 lead in the second inning on a wild pitch and a two-run single by Dean Miller.

Sox left-hander Jorge Rodriguez (2-1) tossed four scoreless innings in relief of Bradley Blaylock. Devon Roedahl blanked Fredericksburg for the final two frames to earn his second save.

ON DECK: The Sox and Nationals continue their six-game series at 7:05 p.m. Thursday.

