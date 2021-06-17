Sox winning streak snapped at 4

SALISBURY, Md. – Jake Lyons threw 4 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief to lead the Delmarva Shorebirds to a 5-1 victory over the Salem Red Sox on Thursday at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium.
The Sox (21-18) managed only four hits while seeing their four-game winning streak snapped. Trevor Kehe went 3 for 4 for Delmarva (24-13).
