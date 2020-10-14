Stagg Bowl returning to Salem in 2023

"A lot of people have built tremendous football facilities, but it's good to go home — where you were for so many years — and to have the love of the people in Salem, with good, Southern hospitality."

Salem first hosted the Stagg Bowl in 1993.

"They did such a good job running it as many years as they did," said Wisconsin-Stout athletic director Duey Naatz, who is the chairman of the Division III football committee. "Chalk it up for tradition's sake.

"Carey and his crew and the entire Salem-Roanoke group pulled on the heartstrings, I guess, a little bit with the committee to have the 50th be in Salem.

"It was important to the committee that the 50th be in Salem."

Naatz said he did not recall who else bid for the 2023 game.

The 7,157-seat Salem Stadium debuted in 1985.

In addition to the lure of newer stadiums, the NCAA had also opted to take the Stagg Bowl away from Salem in April 2017 for financial and attendance reasons. The NCAA had to reimburse Salem about $35,000 each year in the final years of the Salem era. The NCAA was also intrigued by a potential attendance boost. The 2016 game drew just 3,476 fans to Salem Stadium, while the 2017 game drew 4,971 fans.