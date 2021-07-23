State Liners defeat River Turtles, 8-7

BRISTOL -- Daniel Stephens went 2 for 5 and delivered a tie-breaking double in the bottom of the eighth inning, leading the Bristol State Liners to an 8-7 victory over the Pulaski River Turtles on Thursday night at Boyce Cox Field.
Irvin Escobar went 4 for 5 for Pulaski.
