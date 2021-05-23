Strong final rounds carry leaders to Scott Robertson Memorial titles

A field of 167 of the best junior golfers in the country were on hand at the Roanoke Country Club this weekend, but by the end of the day on Sunday two stood out above the rest.
Ben James and Megha Ganne each completed convincing victories in their respective 15-18 age divisions at the 37th Annual Scott Robertson Memorial on Sunday afternoon. James finished with a winning score of 9-under overall while Ganne completed the tournament as the only girl to finish better than par at 6 under.
James, a Connecticut native who has committed to play at the University of Virginia, came into the day with a one-shot lead over three golfers. The high school junior, however, wasted little time opening up that advantage with birdies on the first, second, fifth, eighth and ninth holes to shoot 4-under 32 on the front nine, giving him a four-shot lead starting the back nine.
“I played really smart today," James said. "I hit all the spots I needed to hit on the greens and the putts went in."
James shot a 1-under 34 on the final nine holes for a round of 5-under 66 to clinch the title in his second appearance in the 15-18 division at the Scott Robertson Memorial. He also had previously played in the tournament’s under-14 division.
“I’ve been coming here for such a long time, but I haven’t been close," James said. "This year I felt comfortable. I put a plan together that I stuck to and I played well."
Jack Turner, of Orlando, Florida, finished alone in second, five strokes back at 4 under.
Roanoke’s Ashton Harper, who was in the three-way tie for second place to start the final round, dropped into a tie for 15th at 2 over after shooting a 5-over 76 on Sunday.
On the girls side, Ganne’s day was different from James as she began the round with a convincing six-shot lead. The top-ranked junior golfer said she was just looking to avoid trouble on Sunday to wrap up the title and she accomplished that with an even-par round of 71.
“There were some birdie holes out there, but I didn’t go for anything aggressive at all," Ganne said. "I just wanted to make pars coming in."
While she is currently ranked first, Ganne, a Stanford commit from Holmdel, New Jersey, said winning the Scott Robertson was one of the biggest accomplishments in her junior career considering she had been on a victory drought for three years.
“I would put this close to the top,” Ganne said. “I haven’t won since 2018 and I’ve been on a top-three curse for a while. It was feeling a little foreign to me when I got the water poured on me at 18, but it will definitely be a confidence buster for me the rest of the summer.”
Sara Im, of Duluth, Georgia, finished in the runner-up position at 1 over while Alexa Pano, the defending champ from 2019, tied for fourth at 3 over.
The top local finisher was Roanoke’s Kathryn Ha, who finished in 13th place at 9 over for the three-day event. The 14-year-old Andrew Lewis Middle School student started the weekend with a 2-under round of 69 on Friday to put her in contention early on.
In the girls under-14 tournament, Roanoke’s Ashnoor Kaur completed a wire-to-wire win with a round of 3-over 74 as she took the top spot with an overall score of 12 over for a five-shot victory. Kaur opened the tournament with a 3-over 74 on Friday that gave her a lead that she never lost.
After shooting a tournament record 6-under 65 on Saturday to take the lead in the boys under-14 division, Patmon Malcom, of Alpharetta, Georgia, barely held on after shooting a final-round 77 to win by one stroke at 2-over par. Benjamin Baker, of Broadlands, Virginia, nearly caught Malcom with a round of 3-over 74 to finish 3 over for the tournament.
This weekend’s event took place one year after the 2020 tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tournament administrator Debbie Ferguson was thrilled that the return of the championship went off without any major problems both on and off the course.
“We’ve seen some pretty good scores,” Ferguson said. “We’ve also had some of the best weather that I can remember in 22 years and everybody has been respectively following the COVID protocols.”