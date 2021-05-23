Strong final rounds carry leaders to Scott Robertson Memorial titles

Jack Turner, of Orlando, Florida, finished alone in second, five strokes back at 4 under.

Roanoke’s Ashton Harper, who was in the three-way tie for second place to start the final round, dropped into a tie for 15th at 2 over after shooting a 5-over 76 on Sunday.

On the girls side, Ganne’s day was different from James as she began the round with a convincing six-shot lead. The top-ranked junior golfer said she was just looking to avoid trouble on Sunday to wrap up the title and she accomplished that with an even-par round of 71.

“There were some birdie holes out there, but I didn’t go for anything aggressive at all," Ganne said. "I just wanted to make pars coming in."

While she is currently ranked first, Ganne, a Stanford commit from Holmdel, New Jersey, said winning the Scott Robertson was one of the biggest accomplishments in her junior career considering she had been on a victory drought for three years.

“I would put this close to the top,” Ganne said. “I haven’t won since 2018 and I’ve been on a top-three curse for a while. It was feeling a little foreign to me when I got the water poured on me at 18, but it will definitely be a confidence buster for me the rest of the summer.”