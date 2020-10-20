Tampa Bay Rays GM and Virginia Tech grad Erik Neander has 'a lot of pride'

In November 2016, the Tampa Bay Rays promoted Erik Neander to general manager — just 11 years after he graduated from Virginia Tech.

The Rays have now made it to the World Series in only the fourth season of Neander's reign.

Was this the culmination of a four-year master plan?

"No," Neander said with a laugh Monday in a phone interview. "In 2017, [we] knew that better days were ahead and we were loading up on a lot of talent for our future. In the last few years, we've been able to win a lot of games, and this year we were able to make a deep run in the postseason.

"Hopefully it's a sign of things to come for the next several years here."

Neander, 37, also serves as the Rays' senior vice president of baseball operations. This is his third season as the team's top-ranking baseball executive.

The Rays beat Houston in Game 7 of the American League Championship Series last weekend. The World Series was set to begin Tuesday night, with the Rays facing the Los Angeles Dodgers in Arlington, Texas. Game 2 will be held Wednesday night.