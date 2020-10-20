Tampa Bay Rays GM and Virginia Tech grad Erik Neander has 'a lot of pride'

In November 2016, the Tampa Bay Rays promoted Erik Neander to general manager — just 11 years after he graduated from Virginia Tech.
The Rays have now made it to the World Series in only the fourth season of Neander's reign.
Was this the culmination of a four-year master plan?
"No," Neander said with a laugh Monday in a phone interview. "In 2017, [we] knew that better days were ahead and we were loading up on a lot of talent for our future. In the last few years, we've been able to win a lot of games, and this year we were able to make a deep run in the postseason.
"Hopefully it's a sign of things to come for the next several years here."
Neander, 37, also serves as the Rays' senior vice president of baseball operations. This is his third season as the team's top-ranking baseball executive.
The Rays beat Houston in Game 7 of the American League Championship Series last weekend. The World Series was set to begin Tuesday night, with the Rays facing the Los Angeles Dodgers in Arlington, Texas. Game 2 will be held Wednesday night.
"[There's] a lot of pride, but I don't know if it's any more than anyone else that pours everything they have into this, from our players to our staff," Neander said. "We're all really proud of a moment like this.
"We've been really fortunate to have not only some incredibly talented players but some incredibly high-character-type players. … To go up 3-0 in a series [with Houston], then to lose three games and to find a way to pull it out, that's not for everybody. These guys have done a remarkable job keeping the ship steady."
He appreciates the supportive text messages he has received from the likes of former Hokies football coach Frank Beamer and Neander's old Tech roommates.
"I'm partial to Southwest Virginia," he said.
Neander last visited Blacksburg in early March, when he spoke to Tech's sports business club.
His speaking fee is presumably about to go up.
"Nah, we'll keep it at zero," he said with a laugh.
'People person'
Neander, who grew up in central New York, had an injury-plagued high school baseball career. He attended Virginia Tech but did not play baseball for the Hokies.
After three semesters, he changed his major from engineering to the science of food, nutrition and exercise because he was interested in a medical or athletic training career. But by the time he was a Tech senior, Neander decided he wanted a life in baseball, not medicine.
After graduating in December 2005, he got a job with a company that supplies statistical data to many major-league teams.
He spent the 2007 season as a baseball operations intern for the Rays.
Neander then moved into a full-time, entry-level baseball operations job with the Rays for the 2008 season. This week marks the first time the Rays have played in the World Series since that 2008 season.
He became the Rays’ baseball research and development manager in 2009. Prior to the 2012 season, he was elevated to director of baseball operations. He was made a vice president after the 2014 season.
One month after Neander became a VP, the Rays hired former major league player Kevin Cash as their manager. The decision has certainly paid off.
"No [prior] managerial experience but someone we felt had the underlying qualities, from his authenticity to the way he communicates," Neander said.
In November 2016, Neander was promoted to GM and senior vice president of baseball operations. Chaim Bloom was made a senior vice president of baseball operations at that time as well.
The Rays won 80 games in 2017, up from 68 the year before.
Neander and Bloom spent that 2017 season working under president of baseball operations Matt Silverman, but Silverman stepped away from the baseball decision-making after that season to become president of the entire organization.
Last season marked Bloom's final year by Neander's side. Bloom is now the Boston Red Sox's chief baseball officer.
The Rays won 96 games in the 2019 regular season before advancing to the playoffs for the first time since 2013. Neander was named the executive of the year by both Major League Baseball (each team had one vote) and The Sporting News.
"He's done a great job at helping kind of promote that same culture that Kevin Cash has cultivated within the clubhouse," said Rays assistant trainer Mark Vinson, a Giles High School graduate. "A lot of young front offices nowadays maybe don't consider the human element as much, but he understands people on a personal level. He has a really good ability to connect.
"That's what really has made him so good at his job, is being able to blend the analytics and being a real good people person."
'Heck of a ride'
The Major League Baseball season was halted during spring training because of the coronavirus pandemic. The regular season did not begin until July.
The Rays went 40-20 in the abbreviated regular season, winning the AL East title with the best record in the American League. The Rays beat Toronto in the AL Wild Card Series and eliminated the New York Yankees in the AL Division Series before ousting Houston in the ALCS.
Houston had eliminated Tampa Bay in the AL Division Series last year.
"All the disappointment that comes with getting knocked out provided a lot of motivation [to the players]," Neander said. "We had really high expectations for our club [this year]."
Tampa Bay's opponent in the World Series is run by one of Neander's mentors. Andrew Friedman left his job as the Rays' GM and executive vice president of baseball operations in October 2014 to become the Dodgers' president of baseball operations.
"Andrew's a good friend and somebody that means a lot to me," Neander said.
The Rays lack the deep pockets of the Yankees, Dodgers and Astros. Tampa Bay ranked 28th out of the 30 major-league teams this year with a prorated payroll of $28 million for the shortened season, according to ESPN.
"For us to be successful, … we have to be signing players internationally. … We have to be executing trades," Neander said. "You have to draft well.
"We know who we are. We know what we can do, what we can't do."
Seven of the 10 players who started for the Rays in Game 7 of the ALCS were acquired in trades.
"We're a high-transaction team," Neander said. "So much of it's just trusting our staff about the players we're bringing in."
ALCS MVP Randy Arozarena, a rookie outfielder, was picked up in a January trade with St. Louis.
"We didn't see this coming," Neander said with a laugh. "That being said, what we did see was a highly athletic player that showed increasing signs of developing baseball skill."
Outfielder Manuel Margot, a former Salem Red Sox standout, was acquired in a February trade with San Diego.
"A premium athlete that plays up the middle of the field, those are guys that are hard to find, hard to acquire," Neander said.
Charlie Morton, who started on the mound in Game 7, was a free-agent pickup. Two others who started in Game 7 were draft picks.
Michael Brosseau, who hit the go-ahead homer in Game 5 of the ALDS against the Yankees, was never even drafted. He was signed by the Rays in 2016 after being snubbed in the draft.
"You're never expecting an undrafted player to be a major league player, … but you have to take that seriously," Neander said.
Neander and his wife have three children. He has not been with his family since Sept. 22 because the Rays have been quarantining in hotels since the last week of the regular season.
But after all Neander has done to build the Rays, there is little he can do in the postseason but cheer his team on.
"At this point, you're much more a fan than you are anything else," he said. "It's been a heck of a ride."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!