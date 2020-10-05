'Thank you, Ruth:' Former and current VMI female athletes salute Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Barkley scored a school-record 314 goals in her VMI water polo career before graduating in 2018. She earned All-America honorable mention as a senior.

The California native had planned to play for UCLA but changed her mind after a recruiting trip to VMI. She reaped a full water polo scholarship.

"When you go there, as a female in particular, you have to grow up really fast," she said. "You have to keep up with the men that are around you. You have to take it just as well as they do, if not better. And then you've got to deal with a lot of other crap that comes your way in regards to how certain faculty there see you differently as a female — and obviously the cadets that are around you, a lot of them still don't think that we belong."

A few times during her freshman year, she called home in tears and asked her parents to come get her. But they told her to stick it out.

It was not until Ginsburg's 2017 visit to VMI that Barkley learned of Ginsburg's role in women finally being admitted to VMI.

"She really fought for us to be equal to these men at the school, even though a lot of the time we weren't seen as such," said Barkley, who is now a high school girls water polo coach in California.