Three months after Talladega crash, Derrick Lancaster wants to drive a race car again

CHRISTIANSBURG — Three months ago, Derrick Lancaster suffered burns to his hands, right arm, neck, stomach, back, lungs and throat when the car he was driving caught fire in an ARCA Menards Series race at Talladega Superspeedway.
But the Christiansburg High School graduate and Claytor Lake resident wants to get back behind the wheel of a race car again.
Even though his family wants him to quit racing — and even though he said in a May interview that he was thinking of quitting — Lancaster now plans to drive his Late Model Stock Car in a test session at Motor Mile Speedway in a few weeks.
Lancaster, 48, hopes to drive in Late Model Stock Car races at Motor Mile in the next few months, as well as in the prestigious Late Model Stock Car race at Martinsville Speedway in September.
And when the ARCA Series (which features larger cars and faster speeds than Late Model Stock Car races) kicks off next season at Daytona International Speedway in February, Lancaster would like to be behind the wheel then, too.
"Racing is very habit-forming," Lancaster said last week at his towing and auto repair business and race shop. "It's something I've done for a long time. … When I get in that car and I put that helmet on and fire that motor, I don't think about nothing else and it's kind of relaxing.
"My family's throwing a fit. … It's hard on them. I know it is. And they've been mad at me. … [Eldest daughter] Cassie got mad at me last week and she said, 'Dad, you're a selfish S.O.B. to put us through this again.
"I'm not selfish. It's just a love that I have for something since .… my parents took me to Bristol for the first time and I went to sleep in the stands between my mom and my dad at the Bristol night race."
His wife, Beth, who was by his side when he was hospitalized in Alabama after that race on April 24, said she will no longer attend his races if he gets back behind the wheel.
"I told him I'd take my maiden name back," said Beth Lancaster, who is a nurse. "I won't be there when he's racing. I just can't support it. ... This last one was bad. He didn't see what we saw.
"He almost died."
'Like a blowtorch'
Lancaster has been racing cars since he was 14 years old. He eventually got quite good at it.
Before moving up to the Late Model Stock Car division, he won the 2005 and 2007 Limited Sportsman championships at Motor Mile Speedway.
He has been driving in the Late Model Stock Car division at Motor Mile Speedway since 2008. He has also driven in Late Model Stock Car races at Martinsville Speedway.
Last August, he broke his neck in a crash during a Late Model Stock car race at Kingsport Speedway in Tennessee.
That's why his wife not only wants him to stop racing ARCA cars but Late Model Stock Cars as well.
"He's almost died twice in less than a year," Beth Lancaster said. "He's very lucky."
Lancaster made his ARCA debut in 2014. He has driven in seven ARCA races in his career, facing drivers such as Chase Elliott and Austin Cindric before they moved up to the NASCAR Cup series.
"I like ARCA because I like the speed and a lot of horsepower," said Lancaster, who owns five auto repair shops. "But … I should probably have never got in this ARCA series.
"All these young kids use that ARCA as a stepping-stone. … My career's here, running this business. I do [racing] as a hobby."
Lancaster drove in the ARCA season opener at Daytona in February — his first race in that series in two years.
He returned to ARCA action for a nationally televised race at Talladega on April 24.
At the wheel of the No. 29 car, Lancaster was in third place with six laps to go when a car driven by Drew Dollar struck the left rear portion of Lancaster's Toyota Camry, turning Lancaster's car sideways and putting the right front portion of Lancaster's car into the wall on the back straightaway. The entire front portion of the car was destroyed, including the hood and bumper.
The car caught fire because the contact with the wall severed the main oil line from the oil pipe. The metal panels on the right side of the car — intended to keep heat away from the driver — burned up.
"The only thing vented was my side [of the car]. That's why all the flames came out my side," Lancaster said. "[The fire] came into the driver's compartment and then the only way it could come out was the driver's window, so it was like a blowtorch all around."
The visor on his helmet melted. The air ports on his helmet melted shut.
The only thing that did not burn inside the car was a photo of Lancaster's family.
The car, on fire, continued down the racetrack.
"When you're running 190 mph, you've got to make a lot of split-second decisions," Lancaster said. "I knew the right front was knocked off it, I knew the rear end was [affected], so the car was going to drive crazy.
"Do I cut [the motor] off and knock it out of gear? If I do that, I can't steer it because then your motor's not running [and] you don't have any power steering. Do I do that and cut it off, take a chance of getting hit again and knocking me out and then the car burning me up?
"Or do I just go on and let it burn and drive it to the bottom [of the track] and then try to get out?
"When they have the drivers' meetings and they explain to you where the fire trucks are parked around the track, you've got to pay close attention. I knew I had to drive to the bottom … and go to where the fire truck was."
He drove to the bottom of the track and spun the car out in the grass to try to put the fire out. He burned his stomach and back trying to get out of the car because the metal bracing of the driver's side window was on fire.
"The last thing I remember before they got me out was I got my feet up in the seat and shoved myself out the window," he said. "My hands were both already burned.
"I knew it was bad. As soon as I spun the car out on the grass, it was still spinning and I was getting my safety stuff off because I knew. I said, ‘This is it. I'm going to get burned up right in this thing.’
"I looked at the two firefighters and I said, 'Drag my ass out of here.’ They grabbed my arms and [pulled] me the rest of the way out.
"My uniform was smoking. As soon as they laid me down on the ground, they said, ‘We're going to cut your uniform off.’"
It took 27 seconds from the time the car caught fire until Lancaster was pulled from the car.
"A lot of people wear a single-layer fire suit. I wear a three-layer," he said. "A three-layer's real hot, but if I hadn't had the three-layer, I think it would have burned me up.
"The hard hit [of a wreck] never bothered me. The only thing I've ever been afraid of, the only thing I ever talked about, is fire. I don't like fire."
After Lancaster was pulled from the car, he was sedated. His temperature had risen to 104.9 degrees.
'Looked like a coal miner'
Lancaster and his wife have a 21-year-old daughter (Cassie), a 19-year-old daughter (Jacey) and an 11-year-old daughter (Molly). They also have a granddaughter — the baby of Cassidy and her husband.
Beth Lancaster was at Talladega on April 24, while Cassie and Molly were watching the race on TV with Derrick Lancaster's parents at a Tennessee condo. Jacey Lancaster was back home.
Beth Lancaster had been by the pit stall during the race. She did not see her husband's car go into the wall, but she heard the spotter tell Lancaster over the radio, "They just wrecked us and you're on fire. You need to get out of the car as quickly as you can."
She turned around and saw her husband's car on the big-screen television set behind the pit stall.
The spotter kept asking Lancaster if he was all right. But the wires in Lancaster's helmet had melted, so he could not hear the spotter.
Finally, the spotter said that Lancaster was out of the car. The crew assumed Lancaster had released the driver's side window net — the signal that he was OK.
Actually, the window net had melted. Lancaster was not OK.
Beth Lancaster was reunited with her husband at the racetrack's infield care center, where he was put on a ventilator because he had inhaled so much smoke and was suffering from internal burns.
"When I saw him at the infield care center, he looked like a coal miner. His whole body was charred," said Beth Lancaster, who is a nurse.
Lancaster was transported by helicopter to UAB Hospital in Birmingham, Alabama. The hospital has a trauma burn center.
The Lancasters' son-in-law, who was part of Lancaster's crew, drove Beth to the hospital.
She was told her husband had first-, second- and third-degree burns. He was in critical but stable condition. The biggest concerns for the first 24-36 hours were the burns to his lungs and throat.
IV tubes could not be put into Lancaster's burned hands, so they were put in his neck and the tops of his feet.
There was a cannister of black soot next to his bed — the soot that had been suctioned from his lungs.
His face was cherry red from the heat of the fire.
He had second- and third-degree burns on his right arm and hand — from below the shoulder to the tops of his fingers — because he had held up his hand to try to keep the fire from getting to him.
Lancaster had first-degree burns on his neck. He also had burns inside his throat. He had first- and second-degree burns on his back. The outside of his stomach was burned as well.
Beth Lancaster said that because her husband developed pneumonia, one of the doctors had wanted to keep him on the ventilator until April 29. But he was taken off the ventilator on April 28.
"They took him off too soon," she said. "He was still full of fluid and soot. … He wasn't ready. He wasn't breathing on his own."
He had no pulse when he was taken off the ventilator, so chest compressions were performed. Beth Lancaster could not just stand and watch.
"I got down on him and I was beating him on his chest and I was screaming, 'You're not leaving me now!’" Beth Lancaster said. "I was like, 'Squeeze my hand, squeeze my hand.’
"I beat him back to life."
Derrick Lancaster said he was very emotional when he regained consciousness.
"I knew how bad I was hurt," he said.
On April 30, he was upgraded to stable condition and was moved to the acute trauma unit.
On May 4, he came home.
Change of heart
The Roanoke Times first interviewed Lancaster and his wife on May 18. He said at that time that he was through with ARCA racing and perhaps Late Model Stock Car racing as well.
"After the hurt that I [saw from] my mom and dad and my wife and kids, I don't want to be a burden on my family," he said as his wife teared up.
"I'm done with the ARCA stuff. I think right now I'm done with everything. But I still might want to get into a Late Model Stock Car every once in awhile."
Lancaster said in May that the accident had changed him.
"I'm looking at things a whole lot different," he said. "Is it the right situation for me to be in [a race car]? Should I be taking a chance with my life when all these people depend on me? Should I put my family through the hurt?
"When I think about my mom and dad crying [while watching the accident on TV] and my kids laying on the floor, crying, I'm pretty damn tough, but I can't handle that."
The Roanoke Times sat down with Lancaster and his wife again last week. Their eldest daughter, who works in the office of their Christiansburg towing and auto repair business, joined them.
Lancaster still coughs because of the burns to his lungs and throat, but not as much as he did in May. Lancaster still must wear a protective glove because of the burns on his right hand, as well as a protective sleeve over his right elbow.
His wife no longer has to help him shower or dress or open a bottle of mouthwash.
And Lancaster is no longer putting racing in the rear-view mirror. He plans to drive his Late Model Stock Car in a test session at Motor Mile to see if he is still up to the challenges of racing.
"I've got to get back in physical shape to be able to stand the 140-degree temperatures in these cars," he said.
"I may not want to do it once I try it. … Once I get in and it's hot in there and after what I've been through, I may not be able to breathe. It may be something that I get in and run 10 laps and get out and say, 'I'm done.’"
The damaged ARCA car that used to be in his race shop is now in North Carolina for body work. He said he will probably drive that car next year.
"If somebody comes along, young, that has some money, that wants to drive [the ARCA car] … I may step aside," he said.
Lancaster said a lot of friends are begging him to stop racing.
He said his youngest daughter was traumatized by the accident and is willing to watch him in a Late Model Stock Car race but no longer wants him to drive in ARCA races.
The rest of the family wants him to quit driving both cars.
"My dad won't talk about it," Lancaster said. "I told him I was going to test and he kind of teared up and said that he didn't want me doing it anymore and he left, he went home."
Eldest daughter Cassie Woody has told Lancaster that she and her husband — Derek Woody, who had been a part of Lancaster's crew — will no longer attend his races if he resumes driving.
"He has a lot to look forward to in life," Cassie Woody said of her father.
Beth Lancaster said she does not want her name on her husband's emergency contact list if he races again.
"I'm not going through it again," she said.
Was she joking when she threatened to take her maiden name back? Would she really divorce him?
"It's a joke, but it's serious in a way," she said.
Lancaster said he does not want his family to be mad at him.
"They have every right to not want me to do it anymore," he said. "Do I want to lose my wife over this? No. Do I want my kids to resent me? Do I want [granddaughter] Berkeley to be kept from me? No."
But he wants to prove to himself that he can race again.
"Everything you do in life is dangerous," he said. "I believe in the good Lord above and if it's your time to go, he's going to take you."