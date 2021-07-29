Three months after Talladega crash, Derrick Lancaster wants to drive a race car again

The Roanoke Times sat down with Lancaster and his wife again last week. Their eldest daughter, who works in the office of their Christiansburg towing and auto repair business, joined them.

Lancaster still coughs because of the burns to his lungs and throat, but not as much as he did in May. Lancaster still must wear a protective glove because of the burns on his right hand, as well as a protective sleeve over his right elbow.

His wife no longer has to help him shower or dress or open a bottle of mouthwash.

And Lancaster is no longer putting racing in the rear-view mirror. He plans to drive his Late Model Stock Car in a test session at Motor Mile to see if he is still up to the challenges of racing.

"I've got to get back in physical shape to be able to stand the 140-degree temperatures in these cars," he said.

"I may not want to do it once I try it. … Once I get in and it's hot in there and after what I've been through, I may not be able to breathe. It may be something that I get in and run 10 laps and get out and say, 'I'm done.’"

The damaged ARCA car that used to be in his race shop is now in North Carolina for body work. He said he will probably drive that car next year.