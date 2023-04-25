Three Salem pitchers combined on a five-hit shutout, Luis Ravelo hit the go-ahead home run in the seventh inning, and the Red Sox opened their series at Delmarva with a 5-0 victory at Perdue Stadium.

The Red Sox (9-7) posted their second shutout win of the season.

Starter Dalton Rogers allowed one hit, walked two and struck out eight over five innings.

Gabriel Jackson (2-0) picked up the win by scattering three hits and striking out two in two innings.

Nathan Landry surrendered one hit and struck out one over the final two innings.

Ravelo gave the Red Sox the lead for good with a three-run homer in the seventh inning. That was followed one inning later by Miguel Bleis belting his first professional homer, a solo shot, to put the Red Sox ahead 4-0.

Lyonell James scored in the ninth inning on a double play.

Delmarva (8-7) went 0 for 11 with runners in scoring position.

Elio Prado had two of the Shorebirds’ five hits.