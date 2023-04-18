Brittany Morgan used to be a news reporter and weekend news anchor for WDBJ (Channel 7), but she grew weary of reporting awful news.

So in January she started a new job for the CBS affiliate — sports director.

She finds her new role "wonderful." After all, she recently got to go to Seattle and Dallas to cover the Virginia Tech women's basketball team's deep run in the NCAA tournament.

"Can you get a better start?" Morgan said in a phone interview. "I got into this business with the hopes of being able to be full-time sports at some point, so it's been incredible so far.

"Sports have always been my passion."

Morgan, 29, succeeded Travis Wells as WDBJ's sports director and weeknight sports anchor. Wells left the TV station in August to work for Virginia Tech.

Morgan prefers her new job to her old one.

"The grind of news, which serves an extremely important purpose for so many people in this community, that for me was draining," she said. "It was hard for me to continue to go to the scene of the fire and talk to the parents that just lost their kid in this fire. It was difficult for me to cover shootings. That tore up my heart. It's an extremely important job, but it was something that wore on me.

"For me, being able to tell important stories to this community … through a lens of kids and others throughout the community who are performing at the peak of human ability [in sports] … is refreshing but also gives me still that sense of importance."

There have been a number of female sports anchors and female sports reporters in the Roanoke-Lynchburg TV market, including Brooke Leonard, who has been a part of the WSLS (Channel 10) sports team since 2019. But Morgan is believed to be the first female sports director in this TV market.

"That's pretty cool," Morgan said.

Morgan grew up in Springfield, Virginia. Her father used to be the public address announcer for the Carolina League baseball team that was then known as the Prince William Cannons.

"I grew up at a minor league ballpark in Woodbridge … on my dad's hip as he was giving the starting lineups," she said.

Morgan, whose older brother played baseball for Wake Forest, said sports have always been a part of her life.

"When my older brother was doing football camps, my dad and I would go sit on the hill and watch and talk about what we were looking at. I was probably in sixth grade at the time," she said.

Morgan graduated from West Springfield High School. After a community college stint, she graduated from George Mason University.

She spent a few seasons working for the Washington Nationals in the entertainment department, which dealt with everything from the team mascot to the fan games in between innings.

She was hired as a news reporter in 2018 by a TV station in Parkersburg, West Virginia. The station eventually promoted her to weekday morning news anchor. She also served as the sideline reporter for that station's telecasts of high school football games.

Morgan left that station to become a WDBJ news reporter in July 2021. She was promoted to weekend morning news anchor in November 2021, followed by a promotion to weekend evening news anchor in March 2022.

"They've trusted me in a bunch of different positions," she said.

After Wells left WDBJ, weekend sports anchor Anthony Romano replaced him on weeknights until Morgan took over in January.

Morgan served as both weekend news anchor and weekend sports anchor during those initial months after Wells left. She also handled some of the sports reporting chores during those months, including a trip to Florida for Liberty University's bowl game. She also co-hosted "Friday Football Extra" with Romano last fall.

Romano is back in his role as weekend sports anchor and weekday sports reporter.

Redick, Stark reap Emmy nominations

Former Cave Spring High School, Duke and NBA standout J.J. Redick was named last week as one of the nominees for the 44th annual Sports Emmy Awards.

Redick, who joined ESPN in October 2021 as an NBA studio and game analyst, is nominated in the "emerging on-air talent" category along with ESPN's Eli Manning, Robert Griffin III and Andraya Carter and Fox's Greg Olsen.

Virginia graduate Melissa Stark, who became the sideline reporter for NBC's "Sunday Night Football" last fall, is also an Emmy nominee.

She is nominated in the reporter category along with ESPN's Holly Rowe, Lisa Salters and Molly McGrath and Fox's Tom Rinaldi.