TV-Radio Notebook: ACC Network basketball analysts size up Virginia Tech and Virginia

The Cavaliers return three starters from a team that went 23-7 overall and tied for second in the ACC with a 15-5 league mark.

Sam Hauser, who sat out last season after transferring from Marquette, is eligible for UVa this season. Freshman Jabri Abdur-Rahim should boost the offense as well.

"When you're [312th] in 3-point percentage the way they were last year and you bring in Abdur-Rahim and you bring in Sam Hauser, they're going to improve very, very quickly," Hancock said.

Hauser sank 88 3-pointers in the 2018-19 season.

"Hauser will offer them opportunities offensively to knock down shots," Cuff said. "But from talking to him, … his development in this offseason was really being able to score from different spots — take you into the post at times, develop more of a mid-range game."

The Cavaliers will be seeking another NCAA title to go with the one they won in 2019.

"They have all the pieces of a team that can win a championship. The difference with that championship team, though, [is] that team had pros," Cuff said. "I'm not going to say that some of these guys can't develop into that. Jay Huff will be a pro. … And Sam may find a niche there, too.