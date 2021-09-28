TV-radio notebook: Kevaney Martin enjoying Las Vegas sports scene

“As a former hooper, I love, love, love covering the Aces,” said Martin, a former Monmouth University player who lost to Aces coach and former Detroit Pistons star Bill Laimbeer in an on-air game of H-O-R-S-E.

Martin interviewed the late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and his late daughter Gianna “Gigi” Bryant when those two attended an Aces game in May 2019 — just eight months before those two died in a helicopter crash.

“Kobe walks into the arena and everybody’s going crazy,” Martin recalled. “I watched the NBC affiliate walk up to him and ask for an interview and he turned it down. Then I watched another affiliate go up and he turned it down.

“So his handler or manager was standing nearby and … I was like, ‘I don’t want to talk to Kobe, I want to talk to Gigi. Is that OK? If he wants to come be in the interview too, that’d be great.’

“So during one of the timeouts, Gigi and Kobe walked over and I did that quick interview with them. … His face lit up when she was talking. It was all about her. He wanted her to have the spotlight.

“That was special. And pretty sad, too, when you look back at it.”