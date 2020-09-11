Upcoming community races look for alternative formats this fall

No matter the impositions that have accompanied the COVID-19 pandemic, it hasn’t kept runners off their paths.

Among the events scheduled for the fall are the Thanksgiving day Drumstick Dash, the Salem Half Marathon in October and the Post 3 American Legion 5K on the weekend following Veterans Day.

The Drumstick Dash, one of the biggest one-day events in Roanoke, drew an estimated 10,000 people downtown last year (including volunteers) for an event that helps support the Roanoke Rescue Mission.

“The Dash is not canceled in a sense that we’re still holding the event,” said Kevin Berry, the Drumstick Dash director. “We had to make some considerations on what it’s going to look like and the safety of the community.”

An announcement of the updated format is planned for early next week.

“We’ve had a lot of people ask, ‘Is it going to be virtual [or] is it going to be in person,’ ” Berry said. “We’re still working on some of the specifics.