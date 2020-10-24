UVa falls 19-14 to Miami as defense fades, offense sputters, timeouts disappear

UVa squandered an ideal chance, and the Hurricanes took the ball down the field for a 32-yard field goal with 1:02 left. Miami took a 10-7 lead into halftime.

A squandered chance followed by a great stop led to the only scoring of the third quarter. Miami marched 88 yards across 16 plays to add a 20-yard field goal that allowed the Hurricanes to take a 13-7 lead into the fourth quarter.

It took an impressive UVa goal-line stand to force the 20-yard field goal, but Nick Grant missed what would’ve been an interception return for a touchdown near midfield during the middle of the drive. He jumped a screen pass perfectly, but whiffed on the ball, having it squirt off his chest incomplete.

After bending but not breaking, Virginia’s defense broke on a drive spanning the end of the third quarter and start of the fourth quarter. Miami drove 80 yards in 12 plays against a fatigued UVa defense. The Hurricanes’ lead swelled to 19-7 with 12:04 left after a touchdown run from Donald Chaney Jr. and a failed two-point conversion.

With its offense sputtering after an opening drive touchdown, the Cavaliers received a bit of magic in the form of a blown coverage. After a 32-yard rush from Brennan Armstrong on fourth-and-2, Armstrong hit a wide open Henry for a 35-yard touchdown. No penalties this time.