UVa falls short but shows improvement against No. 1 Clemson

After losing to Clemson by 45 points in last year's ACC title game, Virginia had considerable room for improvement Saturday night against the Tigers, who were ranked No. 1 to start this season.

Favored by 26 1/2 points, Clemson was never really threatened in a 41-23 victory over visiting UVa, although the Cavaliers remained competitive for much of the night at Memorial Stadium.

UVa scored a touchdown with 1:11 left on a 14-yard touchdown pass from Brennan Armstrong to tight end Tony Poljan.

Armstrong, a redshirt sophomore who was making his first career start, passed for 270 yards and three touchdowns.

Virginia, which trailed 24-3 at one point in the first half, got as close as 27-17 on a touchdown pass from Armstrong to back-up quarterback Keytaon Thompson early in the second half, but the Tigers were quick to regain control.

A six-play 65-yard drive made it a 34-17 game with 3:54 left in the third period.

Just under two hours before kickoff, Virginia reported that seven unnamed players would not be available after testing positive for the coronavirus.

They were the first UVa football players who have been quarantined and the Cavaliers also were without an unidentified assistant coach.