UVa football: Mendenhall unsure if Cavs will find replacement game for VMI

Virginia football coach Bronco Mendenhall was not brimming with confidence Friday as he held a video conference call with media who cover the team.

Mendenhall couldn't say for certain that there will be a college football season and "the latest I've heard is that we're likely not to replace VMI,"he added

The Keydets were scheduled to be UVa's lone non-ACC opponent with a game to be played in Charlottesville on Sept. 11. That changed when VMI opted to forgo playing any of its still-scheduled nonconference games after the Southern Conference elected to move the league portion of its football season to the spring.

ACC members are permitted one nonconference opponent to to along with their expanded 10 conference games — a scheduled set up in an attempt to conduct a football season amidst the coronavirus pandemic. However, the game must be played within the school's home state.

"I'm having to prepare as if there's going to be a season," Mendenhall said. "If we don't play, that would be an easier adjustment, but I don't know what the percentages for that would be."

