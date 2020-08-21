UVa football: Mendenhall unsure of schedule, future of Cavaliers' season

Four weeks remain until Virginia's scheduled college football opener with Virginia Tech and Cavaliers' coach Bronco Mendenhall can't say for certain that there will be a college football season.
"If I had a mood ring, that would probably be as accurate as I could predict," Mendenhall said on a conference call with reporters Friday. "It changes so fast.
"I'm having to prepare, and I've chosen to prepare like we're absolutely playing. When I saw the ACC medical advisor saying yes that we could play, … I had to prepare like we're going to. If we don't play, that would be an easier adjustment.
"I don't know what percentage [is the likelihood that we actually play in 2020]. It changes in my head so frequently, I can't even predict it."
The Cavaliers originally were scheduled to open the season Sept. 11 against a visiting VMI squad until the Keydets joined most of their fellow Southern Conference members in moving all games to the spring.
There are teams that have been floated as a replacement for VMI but "the latest I've heard is that we will not replace VMI," Mendenhall said.
"It's not definitive yet but … it's the direction we're headed. We're a long time away from our first game still. Today is maybe the equivalent to starting fall camp. It's a long time away from our first game still.
"I think we can use the time, certainly, and give our team the best chance to be prepared but also safe, if indeed we don't find a replacement."
Players have been in and around the university for a month or more but coming soon will be the rest of the student population.
"We've been staying in the same dorm as a football team, eating all our meals in our dorms and really had almost complete isolation from the outside world in our bubble," Mendenhall said.
"Our players are getting ready to move off grounds, and the students are coming and some of our classes will be in person. So, by that very design, the bubble is broken. That goes back to the core of the original advice we all received."
Mendenhall confirmed that promising wide receiver Dontaveion Wicks, who played in 10 games last year as a true freshman, has suffered a season-ending injury.
Also, Virginia's staff has learned that its appeal to get immediate eligibility for Ronnie Walker, a transfer from Indiana, has been turned down. Mendenhall said the results of an appeal were imminent.
The Cavaliers are seeking to make up for the departure of two receivers who had more than 70 receptions last year, Joe Reed and Hasise Dubois. Graduate transfer Ra'Shaun Henry put up awesome numbers for FCS member St. Francis (Pa.)
"We're more thin than we have been but Ra'Shaun Henry has been really a bright spot for us," said Mendenhall, who also cited a pair of first-year wideouts, Demick Starling and Lavel Davis, Jr.
Mendenhall also spoke favorably of a quarterback group that includes 2020 backup Brennan Armstrong and Keytoan Thompson, a graduate transfer from Mississippi State.
"As of today, Brennan Arrmstrong would have the lead at this point," Mendenhall said. "Keytoan is an amazing athlete and can do a lot of things really well. A few other surprises, I would say, is how well Lindell Stone is managing the team and how quickly Ira Armstead is coming along."
Stone, who set state records at nearby Woodberry Forest, is a redshirt junior. Armstead enrolled at mid-year, after his early graduation from high school in South Bend, Indiana.
"I like our depth at quarterback," Mendenhall said. "I like the possibilities of that position being the healthiest it's been since I've been at UVa. Right now, the slight nod would go to Brennan Armstrong if we were choosing today, but we're four weeks out."
