UVa football: Mendenhall unsure of schedule, future of Cavaliers' season

Four weeks remain until Virginia's scheduled college football opener with Virginia Tech and Cavaliers' coach Bronco Mendenhall can't say for certain that there will be a college football season.

"If I had a mood ring, that would probably be as accurate as I could predict," Mendenhall said on a conference call with reporters Friday. "It changes so fast.

"I'm having to prepare, and I've chosen to prepare like we're absolutely playing. When I saw the ACC medical advisor saying yes that we could play, … I had to prepare like we're going to. If we don't play, that would be an easier adjustment.

"I don't know what percentage [is the likelihood that we actually play in 2020]. It changes in my head so frequently, I can't even predict it."

The Cavaliers originally were scheduled to open the season Sept. 11 against a visiting VMI squad until the Keydets joined most of their fellow Southern Conference members in moving all games to the spring.

There are teams that have been floated as a replacement for VMI but "the latest I've heard is that we will not replace VMI," Mendenhall said.