UVa Notebook: Virginia kicker sets team record for consecutive made field goals

Overshadowed in Virginia's football showdown with top-ranked Clemson was a record-setting field goal by UVa place-kicker Brian Delaney.
Delaney's 27-yard field goal with 9:38 remaining in the second quarter was his 15th in a row without a miss.
That broke the previous UVa record of 14 consecutive made field goals that Jake McInerney had held since 1989.
Delaney began the season as the Football Bowl Subdivision leader among active college kickers but has had only one field-goal attempt in each of the Cavaliers' first two games.
The ACC record of 34 consecutive made field-goal attempts was set by Wake Forest's Nick Sciba last season. Delaney's current streak ranks third in the nation.
Delaney's long was a 49-yarder last year against Florida State. The UVa record of 56 yards was set by Kenny Stadlin in 1984 and was matched by Rafael Garcia in 1995.
Surprisingly, there are 10 former UVa players who have kicked field goals of 50 yards or more. The number of kickoffs that Delaney has sailed out of the end zone would suggest that he has the range.
"It's rare you're in that situation to hit one of those in a game," Delaney said Tuesday on a Zoom call. "Most of the time, you'd either be in four-down territory. Normally, that's [a long field-goal attempt] an end-of-half situation.
"I think most kickers at this level could hit those deep kicks. When it comes to gameday, it's going to vary on stadium and wind condition. We normally figure it out each game and it's around the 55-[yard] range."
Delaney, who did kickoffs exclusively as a freshman in 2017, has converted 81 percent of his field-goal attempts (34 of 42) over his career.
Connor Hughes, who had a school-record 66 field goals over his UVa career, had an 83.5-percent conversion rate.
Strange environment
Like many of his teammates, Delaney didn't know exactly what to make of the environment for Virginia's first road trip, a visit to Clemson in a repeat of last year's ACC championship game. Virginia had hosted Duke one week earlier.
"My mom and dad were able to come down for the [Duke] game," he said. "I was able to wave at them from a distance and they dropped some stuff out by my car. I was able to talk to them from 10 feet away."
At road games, there are often family members awaiting the players at the team hotel, hardly a scene during the coronavirus.
"This time there was none of that … no interaction," Delaney said. "In a way, it's kind of nice with everyone staying focussed before games but everyone has their own way of relaxing."
Covid casualties
After Virginia had gone most of the summer and early fall without any of its football players falling victim to COVID-19, the school reported shortly before kickoff that seven players and an assistant coach had tested positive.
"I can only speak for myself," Delaney said, "but I was surprised and I think everyone else was surprised. I'm not really sure what happened but we're moving on."
