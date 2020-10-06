UVa Notebook: Virginia kicker sets team record for consecutive made field goals

"I think most kickers at this level could hit those deep kicks. When it comes to gameday, it's going to vary on stadium and wind condition. We normally figure it out each game and it's around the 55-[yard] range."

Delaney, who did kickoffs exclusively as a freshman in 2017, has converted 81 percent of his field-goal attempts (34 of 42) over his career.

Connor Hughes, who had a school-record 66 field goals over his UVa career, had an 83.5-percent conversion rate.

Strange environment

Like many of his teammates, Delaney didn't know exactly what to make of the environment for Virginia's first road trip, a visit to Clemson in a repeat of last year's ACC championship game. Virginia had hosted Duke one week earlier.

"My mom and dad were able to come down for the [Duke] game," he said. "I was able to wave at them from a distance and they dropped some stuff out by my car. I was able to talk to them from 10 feet away."

At road games, there are often family members awaiting the players at the team hotel, hardly a scene during the coronavirus.