UVa recruiting class best under Mendenhall

"So much of our communication has been virtual, has been online, has been through Zoom but the volume of communication has probably succeeded that of any regular year. There's an advantage just in terms of accessibility.

"The class shows growth, it shows progress, it shows momentum, it shows direction, it shows continued development, not just subtly but boldly."

The Cavaliers, who seldom get four-star recruits, landed three of them in this class — linebacker Josh McCarron from Mukilteo, Washington; defensive tackle Bryce Carter from Life Christian Academy in Chester, and offensive linebacker Logan Taylor from Episcopal High School in Alexandria.

Prior to that, Taylor played in Halifax, Nova Scotia, where he was known for building his body by throwing tires and other heavy objects.

"He's blue-collar and white-collar at the same time, which is UVa," Mendenhall said. "We really like what we see of him.

"We start every single year … in state. It has taken time to build traction; it's taken time to build relationships; it's taken time to build credibility. It's taken time to establish traction, but each year it becomes better.