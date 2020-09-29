UVa running back Wayne Taulapapa likes running the ball against Duke

Mike Hollins, a freshman in 2019, figured to be Taulapapa’s backup but “opted out,” apparently due to concerns over the coronavirus.

Ronnie Walker, a transfer from Indiana, has not been successful to date in an appeal to play this season.

Taulapapa’s backup Saturday was Shane Simpson, a graduate transfer from Towson State.

Simpson had eight carries for 36 yards, including a 12-yarder, and caught two passes.

“Shane’s very talented,” Taulapapa said. “When we came off to the sideline, we talked to each other about what we’d seen.”

At 5 foot 9 and 214 pounds, Taulapapa is more suited for running between the tackles. Simpson, at 5-11 and 200 pounds, is more of an all-purpose threat who can also be a factor in the return game.

“Obviously, the player that produces will continue to work for us,” Taulapapa said. “It’s nice to have all three of us in the room.”

The third running back is sophomore Perris Jones, a 5-8, 175-pound walk-on who also returns kicks. Jones had two carries for 11 yards.

“We’ll continue to do that as long as we produce,” Taulapapa said.