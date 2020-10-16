UVa, Wake meet with both needing consistency ... and a win

Although they have become close over the years, it's unlikely that Virginia football coach Bronco Mendenhall has been quick to share the identity of his starting quarterback with Wake Forest coach Dave Slawson.

From most indications, it appears that redshirt junior Lindell Stone will make his first career start for the Cavaliers, whose No. 1 quarterback, Brennan Armstrong, was placed in a concussion protocol after being sidelined by a blow to the head early in a 38-21 loss to North Carolina State.

At one point, Stone had been seen as the No. 3 quarterback behind Armstrong and Keytaon Thompson, a transfer from Mississippi State who suffered an early shoulder problem and was moved to wide receiver.

Virginia (1-2, 1-2 ACC) heads into Saturday's 4 p.m. kickoff as a 2 1/2-point favorite over the Deacons (1-2). It's been two weeks since Wake routed Campbell 66-14 at Truist Field, site of Saturday's 2 p.m. kickoff.

"It feels like our third opener," Clawson said. "We had an opener with Clemson; then we had an unexpected bye week and then it felt like another opener with Campbell. And, now it's two more weeks and it feels like another opener."